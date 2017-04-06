Watch: Tiger Shroff breaks it down during rehearsals for his IPL 10 performance

Since his debut in Heropanti, Tiger Shroff has invariable impressed the audience with his incredible dancing skills. Not just the films, the actor’s stage performances are more amazing.

Currently, Tiger Shroff is breaking it down during the rehearsals for his IPL 10. He always makes sure his dance acts are engaging and entertaining. He shared a video from his rehearsals where he was dancing on his debut film’s song ‘Whistle Baja’. He captioned it, “Whistling for #ipl2017 🙂 #enroute #rajkot #gujarat.”

This year, the organizers have changed the format of IPL. They have decided to have 8 opening ceremonies at each venue where the cricket matches will take place. Tiger Shroff will be performing in Rajkot.

Meanwhile, Tiger Shroff will be next seen in Sabbir Khan’s Munna Michael which is releasing on July 7 this year. In May, he will commence shooting for Karan Johar’s Student of the Year 2.