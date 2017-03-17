Watch: Taapsee Pannu’s martial arts skill inspires the younger generation

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • 0

Taapsee Pannu’s martial arts skill inspires the younger generation

While her Pink questioned the double-standard, hypocritical outlook of the Indian society towards women, Taapsee Pannu’s forthcoming films too continues to inspire women. In fact, a recent video clip of the actress from her upcoming action thriller Naam Shabana seems to have motivated the younger generation.

In fact, Taapsee Pannu was recently in for a surprise when a fan took to Twitter to share kind words and a surprise video. The user wrote to Taapsee with a video of her niece who’s taken to self-defense classes owing to being inspired by the actress’ role in the film Naam Shabana. The video shows the young girl showing her moves and is accompanied by a letter from the girls’ aunt who has thanked Taapsee for being a unique role model for young girls.

Naam Shabana, also starring Manoj Bajpayee, Anupam Kher and Akshay Kumar (in a cameo), is directed by Shivam Nair and is slated to release on March 31.

Tags : , , , ,

You might also like

Find out what’s Taapsee Pannu planned for Womens Day this year news

Find out what’s Taapsee Pannu planned for Women’s…

Sajid Nadiadwala

Sajid Nadiadwala – Fox Star Studios inks…

taapsee_pannu_new-HD

Taapsee Pannu contributes to Karnataka’s Pink…

Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan returns to the dark side with…

The Ghazi Attack makers to organize screening for Navy officers across India news

The Ghazi Attack makers to organize screenings…

Amitabh Bachchan to endorse Lloyd Electric

Amitabh Bachchan to endorse Lloyd Electric?

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification