Watch: Taapsee Pannu’s martial arts skill inspires the younger generation

While her Pink questioned the double-standard, hypocritical outlook of the Indian society towards women, Taapsee Pannu’s forthcoming films too continues to inspire women. In fact, a recent video clip of the actress from her upcoming action thriller Naam Shabana seems to have motivated the younger generation.

In fact, Taapsee Pannu was recently in for a surprise when a fan took to Twitter to share kind words and a surprise video. The user wrote to Taapsee with a video of her niece who’s taken to self-defense classes owing to being inspired by the actress’ role in the film Naam Shabana. The video shows the young girl showing her moves and is accompanied by a letter from the girls’ aunt who has thanked Taapsee for being a unique role model for young girls.

Naam Shabana, also starring Manoj Bajpayee, Anupam Kher and Akshay Kumar (in a cameo), is directed by Shivam Nair and is slated to release on March 31.

Hey @taapsee a special video only for you on your achievements and hardwork. Courtesy my 10 year old niece Zoufishan. #NaamShabana pic.twitter.com/AzGb4lNZ3q — Kainat Khan (@khan_universe) March 17, 2017

