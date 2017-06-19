Bollywood Hungama
Watch: Sonakshi Sinha’s rope training will get you motivated

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
After having a perfect weekend, it’s hard to get yourself motivated on a Monday. But, there’s one person who is beating the Monday blues, Sonakshi Sinha. The actress, who dealt with body issues, has come a long way since her debut and is a role model for her unwavering dedication towards her healthy lifestyle.

Making sure everyone is motivated this Monday, Sonakshi Sinha shared a video of her rope training which she referred as mild training on a Monday. She captioned the video as, “Burrrrrn! Getting back to the ropes for some high intensity in the midst of a fairly mild workout! Perfect to get that heart racing. #mondaymotivation #sonaisfit #workit #eyeonthegoal.”

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha is currently filming for Abhay Chopra’s Ittefaq. The film is a remake of Yash Chopra’s 1969 film. This film stars Sidharth Malhotra in the lead and is produced by Dharma Productions and Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment.

