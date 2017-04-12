Watch: Sidharth Malhotra is shaping up his abs and beating the heat with aqua gym

When Sidharth Malhotra is not on the set, the actor is giving us some major fitness goals. Sidharth Malhotra is a fitness enthusiast and likes to try different routines to stay fit and healthy.

On Tuesday, Sidharth Malhotra was beating the summer heat with his aqua gym regime. In this scorching Mumbai heat, Sidharth showed his fans how to keep it cool and fit at the same time. He captioned the video, “Best way to beat the heat aqua training ! #aquagym @rocky_bodytransformer #workout #music #Sidfit.”

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra will be seen in an action adventure film Reload alongside Jacqueline Fernandez. He will also be seen with Sonakshi Sinha in Ittefaq remake.