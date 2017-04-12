Watch: Sidharth Malhotra is shaping up his abs and beating the heat with aqua gym

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • Comments

Watch: Sidharth Malhotra is shaping up his abs and beating the heat with aqua gym

When Sidharth Malhotra is not on the set, the actor is giving us some major fitness goals. Sidharth Malhotra is a fitness enthusiast and likes to try different routines to stay fit and healthy.

On Tuesday, Sidharth Malhotra was beating the summer heat with his aqua gym regime. In this scorching Mumbai heat, Sidharth showed his fans how to keep it cool and fit at the same time. He captioned the video, “Best way to beat the heat aqua training ! #aquagym @rocky_bodytransformer #workout #music #Sidfit.”

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra will be seen in an action adventure film Reload alongside Jacqueline Fernandez. He will also be seen with Sonakshi Sinha in Ittefaq remake.

Best way to beat the heat aqua training ! #aquagym @rocky_bodytransformer #workout #music #Sidfit

A post shared by Sidharth Malhotra (@s1dofficial) on

Tags : , , ,

You might also like

Varun Dhawan takes break from Twitter

Varun Dhawan takes break from Twitter

Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee to star in Neeraj Pandey’s next

BREAKING: Sidharth Malhotra and Manoj Bajpayee to…

Dear Zindagi director Gauri Shinde and Sussanne Khan to be honoured as young women achievers news

Dear Zindagi director Gauri Shinde and Sussanne…

Amy Jackson to perform at IPL opening ceremony

Amy Jackson to perform at IPL opening ceremony

Here’s the problem Anushka Sharma faced with Diljit Dosanjh during Phillauri making news

Here’s the problem Anushka Sharma faced with…

REVEALED Sonakshi Sinha talks about her first ever stage performance at the age of 10

REVEALED: Sonakshi Sinha talks about her first…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification