Watch: Shraddha Kapoor preps to set the stage ablaze at IPL 10 opening ceremony at Eden Gardens

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • Comments

Watch Shraddha Kapoor preps to set the stage ablaze at IPL 10 opening ceremony at Eden Gardens1

Shraddha Kapoor, who has been keeping busy with her hectic work schedule, is set to sizzle at the Eden Gardens tonight. Kolkata is all set to host its IPL opening ceremony before the start of the match between Kolkata Knights Riders and Kings XI Punjab.

On Wednesday, Shraddha Kapoor was spotted rehearsing at the stadium before her big performance tonight. It will be 19-minute opening ceremony including Shraddha’s performance and a performance by Shillong Chamber Choir. Shraddha Kapoor’s six-minute performance will mark the conclusion of the opening ceremony.

IPL’s twitter handle shared a video message from Shraddha Kapoor to her fans. The video caption read, “@ShraddhaKapoor is excited to perform in the VIVO #IPL opening ceremony in Kolkata. She has a special message for all the fans :)”

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor is gearing up for the release of her romance drama Half Girlfriend. It stars Arjun Kapoor in the lead and is helmed by Mohit Suri. It is slated to release on May 19.

Tags : , , , , ,

You might also like

Varun Dhawan takes break from Twitter

Varun Dhawan takes break from Twitter

Disha Patani roped in to perform at the IPL 2017

Disha Patani roped in to perform at the IPL 2017

Dear Zindagi director Gauri Shinde and Sussanne Khan to be honoured as young women achievers news

Dear Zindagi director Gauri Shinde and Sussanne…

Amy Jackson to perform at IPL opening ceremony

Amy Jackson to perform at IPL opening ceremony

Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff team up for IPL

Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff team up for IPL

Here’s the problem Anushka Sharma faced with Diljit Dosanjh during Phillauri making news

Here’s the problem Anushka Sharma faced with…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification