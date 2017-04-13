Watch: Shraddha Kapoor preps to set the stage ablaze at IPL 10 opening ceremony at Eden Gardens

Shraddha Kapoor, who has been keeping busy with her hectic work schedule, is set to sizzle at the Eden Gardens tonight. Kolkata is all set to host its IPL opening ceremony before the start of the match between Kolkata Knights Riders and Kings XI Punjab.

On Wednesday, Shraddha Kapoor was spotted rehearsing at the stadium before her big performance tonight. It will be 19-minute opening ceremony including Shraddha’s performance and a performance by Shillong Chamber Choir. Shraddha Kapoor’s six-minute performance will mark the conclusion of the opening ceremony.

IPL’s twitter handle shared a video message from Shraddha Kapoor to her fans. The video caption read, “@ShraddhaKapoor is excited to perform in the VIVO #IPL opening ceremony in Kolkata. She has a special message for all the fans :)”

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor is gearing up for the release of her romance drama Half Girlfriend. It stars Arjun Kapoor in the lead and is helmed by Mohit Suri. It is slated to release on May 19.