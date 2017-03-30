Watch: When Shahid Kapoor proposed to Mira on one knee

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput may have tied the knot back in 2015; in fact the couple already are proud parents to a little bundle of joy named Misha. However, Shahid has never missed a chance to proclaim his love for both Mira and their kid. Doing the same once again at the Hello! Hall of Fame awards, Shahid proposed to Mira yet again.

This happened when the couple were invited on stage to receive the Most Stylish Couple title when he got down on his knees and proposed to his wife while on stage. Down on one knee the actor proposed to Mira who replied, “I will have to think about it,” only to later add, “I agree to marry you again.” Ending the little drama was Shahid saying, “Okay. Let’s not embarrass each other anymore.”

Later taking to twitter Shahid announced to his fans how happy his wife was to receive an award saying, “Thank you hello for the award. Made Mira very happy. Her first”.