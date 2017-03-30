Watch: When Shahid Kapoor proposed to Mira on one knee

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • Comments

When Shahid Kapoor proposed to Mira on one knee

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput may have tied the knot back in 2015; in fact the couple already are proud parents to a little bundle of joy named Misha. However, Shahid has never missed a chance to proclaim his love for both Mira and their kid. Doing the same once again at the Hello! Hall of Fame awards, Shahid proposed to Mira yet again.

This happened when the couple were invited on stage to receive the Most Stylish Couple title when he got down on his knees and proposed to his wife while on stage. Down on one knee the actor proposed to Mira who replied, “I will have to think about it,” only to later add, “I agree to marry you again.” Ending the little drama was Shahid saying, “Okay. Let’s not embarrass each other anymore.”

Later taking to twitter Shahid announced to his fans how happy his wife was to receive an award saying, “Thank you hello for the award. Made Mira very happy. Her first”.

 

 

Tags : , ,

You might also like

Rani Padmavati and Alauddin Khilji

“There was never any romantic scene, dream…

Here’s the problem Anushka Sharma faced with Diljit Dosanjh during Phillauri making news

Here’s the problem Anushka Sharma faced with…

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor say 'No' other projects until Padmavati finishes

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor…

Mira1

SHOCKING: Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira…

Shahid Kapoor reacts on the unfortunate attacks on the sets of Padmavati news

Shahid Kapoor reacts on the unfortunate attacks…

Shahid Kapoor to collaborate with Sanjay Leela Bhansali once again

Shahid Kapoor to collaborate with Sanjay Leela…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification