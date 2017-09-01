WATCH: Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, AbRam, Gauri Khan bid adieu to bappa during Ganpati Visarjan

The spirit of Ganpati celebrations is never less. With entire nation, many Bollywood celebrities celebrate the auspicious days of the Ganesh Chaturthi with grand celebrations. Shah Rukh Khan is one of the many celebrities of B-Town who brings Bappa to his house every year.

On the seventh day, August 31, the entire Khan family bid adieu to Lord Ganesha. Shah Rukh Khan along with wife Gauri Khan, daughter Suhana Khan and little AbRam Khan, bid adieu to Bappa at Bandstand in Mumbai. As Shah Rukh Khan held Ganpati Bappa and led the visarjan procession, the crowd went crazy. While Aryan Khan wasn’t at the visarjan, the crowd was still super excited to the Khandaan. At the visarjan, SRK was teaching little AbRam to do some rituals

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan has begun shooting for Aanand L Rai’s dwarf movie, where he will be pairing up with his Jab Tak Hai Jaan co-stars – Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.