Watch: Sexy Sushmita Sen and her daughter grooving to Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape Of You’

After being crowned as ‘Miss Universe’ in the year 1994, the stunning Sushmita Sen literally had the universe under her feet. Be it her stint as ‘Miss Universe’ or her Bollywood innings or she becoming a single mother to two girls, Sushmita Sen has always scored and how! Unlike many of Bollywood celebs, this ‘Sen-sational’ lady has never shied away from speaking about her life to the media and giving regular glimpses of her life in the social media.

Recently, we came across Sushmita Sen grooving to Ed Sheeran’s popular number ‘Shape Of You’. Partnering her in the sizzling dance session was none other than her younger daughter Alisah. The mother-daughter duo simply had everyone asking for more. Sushmita Sen, who posted the video on the social media, captioned the same as “#frameofmind there is a song I love by #leeannwomack ‘when you get the chance to sit it out or dance, I hope you dance’ these moments (be it around my #friends or my #babies) are a wonderful reminder that each time a situation suggested to ‘SIT IT OUT’…WE CHOSE TO DANCE moving to our own beat #anytime #anywhere #anyhow Alisah with beaded hair owns her moves #toocute Renee saunters down the beach celebrating life with #maa #memories #cherished #happiness #sharing I love you guys!!! #ihopeyoudance.”

On the work front, Sushmita Sen will be soon seen returning to the silver screen with a short film titled The Story Of All Of Us, which is based on conservation. What is remarkable about Sushmita Sen is that, given the premise of the film, she decided to forego her remuneration and did not charge the makers even a single penny!