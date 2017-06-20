WATCH: Salman Khan’s little co-star Matin Rey Tangu shakes his leg on Radio song during Tubelight promotions

Salman Khan has been busy promoting his upcoming film Tubelight. As real and reel life brothers Salman Khan and Sohail Khan continue with the promotions of the film, one more star from their cast has joined the last leg of promotions. It was none other than the child actor Matin Rey Tangu who joined Salman, Sohail and director Kabir Khan as they introduced the newbie to the audience.

Salman Khan is known to be great with kids and we got to witness that with Matin’s first event. With his sweet adorable accent, the little star stole the limelight as he danced to the tunes of The Radio Song with Salman. Grabbing everyone’s attention, Matin was definitely enjoying the show while Salman was having the time of his life enjoying Matin’s funny antics.

Interestingly, Kabir Khan revealed that Matin Rey Tangu was found after they had auditioned around 400-500 kids. Directed by Kabir Khan, Tubelight is all set to hit the theatres on June 23.