Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 20.06.2017 | 4:39 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Tubelight Toilet – Ek Prem Katha Jab Harry Met Sejal Jagga Jasoos
follow us on

WATCH: Salman Khan’s little co-star Matin Rey Tangu shakes his leg on Radio song during Tubelight promotions

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • Comments

WATCH Salman Khan's little co-star Matin Rey Tangu shakes his leg on Radio song during Tubelight promotions-1

Salman Khan has been busy promoting his upcoming film Tubelight. As real and reel life brothers Salman Khan and Sohail Khan continue with the promotions of the film, one more star from their cast has joined the last leg of promotions. It was none other than the child actor Matin Rey Tangu who joined Salman, Sohail and director Kabir Khan as they introduced the newbie to the audience.

Salman Khan is known to be great with kids and we got to witness that with Matin’s first event. With his sweet adorable accent, the little star stole the limelight as he danced to the tunes of The Radio Song with Salman. Grabbing everyone’s attention, Matin was definitely enjoying the show while Salman was having the time of his life enjoying Matin’s funny antics.

WATCH Salman Khan's little co-star Matin Rey Tangu shakes his leg on Radio song during Tubelight promotions-2

Interestingly, Kabir Khan revealed that Matin Rey Tangu was found after they had auditioned around 400-500 kids. Directed by Kabir Khan, Tubelight is all set to hit the theatres on June 23.

Tags : , , , , ,

You might also like

Salman Khan introduced WONDER BOY Matin Rey…

"Tubelight is the most DIFFICULT character…

Not “Raabta” but these were the covert…

100 days remaining for…

Besides being an ace director, Kabir Khan is…

Will Zhu Zhu be introduced to the Indian…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification