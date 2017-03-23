Watch: Salman Khan and Amy Jackson look stunning in Being Human’s new campaign

A few days ago, we had reported about the stunning Amy Jackson shooting a campaign for Salman Khan’s ‘Being Human’ line of clothing. After having done a series of print ads for the brand alongwith superstar Salman Khan, this time round, the duo have shot a commercial for the same.

The clothing brand, recently, launched an ad commercial (of ‘SS17’) featuring Salman Khan and Amy Jackson and posted the same on social media. They captioned it as “Uncovering the heart of #SS17 style with @beingsalmankhan and @iamamyjackson”.

The onscreen chemistry between the stunning Amy Jackson and Salman Khan is something that needs to be seen to be believed. Even though the two have not been paired together in any film, we won’t be surprised if any filmmaker signs up the duo for a full-fledged Hindi film.

On the films’ front, while Amy Jackson is now all gearing up for the release of the most awaited Rajinikanth – Akshay Kumar starrer 2.0, Salman Khan will be seen in two of the most awaited films Tubelight and Tiger Zinda Hai.