Watch: Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar ask Sonakshi Sinha ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karoge’ during the DaBangg Tour

This past weekend, Salman Khan kicked off his much awaited international tour called Da-Bangg Tour with other celebrities. The first stop in this international tour was Hong Kong which saw a massive turnout.

Salman Khan’s first surprise celebrity appearance was none other than his Mujhse Shaadi Karoge co-star Akshay Kumar who wowed the audience with his performance. He received crazy cheering during his act. Later, both Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar joined Sonakshi Sinha on stage during a performance. The trio began their performance on Salman and Akshay’s hit track‘Mujhse Shaadi Karoge’ and the crowd went berserk.

Sharing the video with the two actors, Sonakshi captioned it, “The stage was LIT!!! With Dabangg and Rowdy at the #DaBanggTour… hong kong you were AMAZING!!! @BeingSalmanKhan @akshaykumar.”

Besides Salman Khan, the Da-Bangg Tour 2017 also includes Sonakshi Sinha, Bipasha Basu, Prabhu Deva, Tamannaah Bhatia, Badshah, Manish Paul and Daisy Shah.

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha is gearing up for her first release this year with Noor. Directed by Sunhil Sippy, Noor stars Kanan Gill, Purab Kohli and Shibani Dandekar. It is slated to release on April 21.

