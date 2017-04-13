Watch: Saira Banu plants a sweet kiss on Dilip Kumar’s cheek while having a cup of tea

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar might be in his 90s but still obliges with the unconditional love that fans shower on him till date. The legendary actor also has his Twitter account which handled by his people who convey his thoughts.

As Dilip Kumar has received immense love on Twitter, he has finally made his way to Facebook. On Twitter, Dilip Kumar’s handle read, “Based on your desire, I’ve set up a Facebook account today. (It is) the only Facebook account that I will be active on.”

Making his debut on Facebook, a video was shared where he was having a refreshing cup of tea with his wife and veteran actress Saira Banu. The account is called Official: Dilip Kumar. He has a biscuit in his hand during the 33-second long video. It features Saira trying to make Dilip Kumar talk and asks how the biscuit tastes. Saira plants a kiss on her husband’s cheek and captioned the video, “Irritating pain in lower back. A refreshing cup of tea is always welcome.”

Earlier this week, Dilip Kumar was felicitated with a Living Legend Lifetime Award from the Punjab Association at his residence here.