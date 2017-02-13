Watch: Saif Ali Khan confesses to cheating on his partner on Koffee With Karan 5; is he referring to his wife or ex-girlfriend?

Like every season, this season too, the widely watched ‘Koffee With Karan’ spilled many a (koffee) bean. While last week saw the impeccable chemistry between the inimitable duo of Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt, the coming week will see the ‘Nawab’ and ‘Queen’ on the hot seat. We are indeed talking about the suave and stylish Saif Ali Khan and the live wire Kangna Ranaut, who will be gracing the ‘koffee couch’ this week.

The episode promos which feature the duo have some of the most stunning facts about both, Saif Ali Khan and Kangna Ranaut. When asked about cheating on the partner, Saif Ali Khan took a ‘koffee shot’, which could be deciphered as a vehement yes. If that wasn’t shocking enough, he also went onto confess that the first thing that attracts him in a woman is her hair and eyes. And when he said hair, he (actually) meant ‘hair on her arms’!

Well, if that wasn’t enough, the ‘Queen-bee’ Kangna Ranaut made no bones when she said jealousy was a human emotion. The fact that Dangal made so much money was something that made her jealous. She also confessed that while she had never kissed a girl, a girl had kissed her (whatever that meant!). Much to the ‘awe’ and ‘awww’ of Saif Ali Khan and Karan Johar, Kangna Ranaut looked at Karan Johar and said, “In my biopic, if ever it’s made, you will play that stereotypical Bollywood biggie who is very snooty and completely intolerant to outsiders and flag bearer of nepotism…the movie mafia.”

The dynamic duo of Saif Ali Khan and Kangna Ranaut will be seen together in their upcoming film Rangoon, which also stars Shahid Kapoor. The period drama has been directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and releases on 24 February this year.