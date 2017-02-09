Watch: Rishi Kapoor singing ‘Main Shaayar Toh Nahi’ at Neil Nitin Mukesh’s sangeet

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • 0

Rishi Kapoor

Readers may recall that we had reported about the much talked about wedding of Neil Nitin Mukesh and Rukmini Sahay. The couple, who got married today at an extremely grand ceremony at the famous Udaipur Palace city, were every inch a visual delight. Like any wedding, this wedding too had its share of pre-wedding ceremonies, which included the customary sangeet and other events.

During the sangeet ceremony, the veteran actor Rishi Kapoor performed on the hit track ‘Main Shaayar Toh Nahi’ for the much-in-love couple. Readers may know that, the track was originally picturised on Rishi Kapoor himself in the film Bobby, a film that defined Rishi Kapoor’s illustrious career in Bollywood. Even though the original track of ‘Main Shaayar Toh Nahi’ was sung by the legendary singer Shailendra Singh, it was indeed a delight to hear the same track in Rishi Kapoor’s voice.

Meanwhile, on the films’ front, Neil Nitin Mukesh will be seen in Indu Sarkar and Golmaal Again.

#RishiKapoor in the house! Performing at #NeilNitinMukesh’s #Sangeet.

A video posted by Kartik Mohan (@kartzzz7) on

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

You might also like

Rishi Kapoor

Rotary Club of Mumbai honors Rishi Kapoor with…

Madhur Bhandarkar

Madhur Bhandarkar wraps up the shooting of Indu…

Gauri Khan to design Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor’s residence news

Gauri Khan to design Rishi Kapoor and Neetu…

Neil Nitin Mukesh

Neil Nitin Mukesh joins the cast of Ajay Devgn…

SRK

REVEALED: Here’s why Shah Rukh Khan starred in…

Rishi Kapoor

Rishi Kapoor to enact his life on stage

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification