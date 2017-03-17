Watch: Ranveer Singh is unrecognizable in his Sardar look

We have come across the varied avatars of Ranveer Singh in not just films but also commercials. The actor, uninhibitedly has experimented with his looks and his recent campaign for a travel website will definitely leave you in splits.

Ranveer Singh, who has been the face of Make My Trip for quite some time now, recently was seen sporting a Sardar look for an ad campaign of the brand. In fact, we received a glimpse of the quirky antics of his character in a video shared by YRF talent on their official Instagram page with a caption that read, “Lookie Lookie! WHO’s BACK!!? @ranveersingh!” While this is just an official sneak-peek, the commercial is eagerly awaited by all his fans.

Last seen in Befikre, Ranveer Singh is neck deep into his work commitments since he has kick started Padmavati in which he plays a negative role for the first time. On the other hand, he has also signed Zoya Akhtar’s next Gully Boys opposite Alia Bhatt.