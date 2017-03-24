Watch: Ranveer Singh turns rapper for Rajkummar Rao’s film

Ranveer Singh is a man of many talents. The actor has showcased his versatility in the plethora of films he has done in the past. If there is yet another thing that Ranveer Singh is known for besides his acting, it is his rapping skills.

We have seen Ranveer Singh flaunting his rapper side in Ladies vs Ricky Behl, ad films and stage shows in the past. Now, Ranveer once again took to rapping for co-actor Rajkummar Rao.

Rajkummar plays the protagonist in the recently released film Trapped helmed by Vikramaditya Motwane. So, Ranveer and Rajkummar met and jammed for the ‘Trapped rap’. The unlikely combo of the two actors will definitely leave you surprised! Rajkummar Rao shared the video with a caption that read, “#TrapRap coming tomorrow. Bonus track from #Trapped. @AlokanandaD & #AnishJohn u guys r genius. I’m in love with the song. Rap of the season.”

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is currently shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s Padmavati which also stars Shahid Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. It is slated to release on November 17, 2017.