Watch: Ranveer Singh plays intense game of cricket in snow for ‘Dugna Lagaan’ in Switzerland

Ranveer Singh is literally the person who knows how to live a life to the fullest. Currently, Ranveer is in Switzerland along with his best friends and team to promote the tourism as he is the face of Switzerland tourism.

While being in the beautiful snow land, Ranveer is trying every adventure sport while he has the time off from his hectic work schedule. During the visit to St. Moritz, he gathered his entire squad along with photographer Rohan Shrestha for a game of cricket in the snow. What was hilarious was the game was a spoof of Aamir Khan‘s Lagaan where the losing team will have to pay ‘Dugna Lagaan’. And just like the film, Ranveer hits a six off the last ball of the match and the song ‘Chale Chalo’ plays in the background to celebrate the victory.

On the professional front, Ranveer Singh will soon resume shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali‘s Padmavati which also stars Deepika Padukone and Shahid Kapoor.