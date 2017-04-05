Watch: Ranveer Singh appears in Sachin Tendulkar’s selfie video

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • Comments

Ranveer Singh appears in Sachin Tendulkar’s selfie video

It all started off with the teaser campaign that had the legendary Sachin Tendulkar wielding the mic in a singing pose and the mellifluous singer Sonu Nigam with a bat in his hand. After a few days, the mystery behind the ‘role reversal’ was revealed to be a promotional video for Sachin Tendulkar’s app called ‘100 MB’, which was launched last week, with Sonu Nigam ‘batting’ for the master blaster.

During the app’s launch, Sachin Tendulkar made a promise to all his fans to watch out for many surprises coming their way through the app. Keeping up his word, Sachin Tendulkar unravelled the first of his  many surprises in the form of the ‘never-say-tired’ Ranveer Singh going all out to support and promote ‘100 MB’. Sachin Tendulkar even posted the ‘surprise’ on the social media.

Not the one to stop at that, Ranveer Singh even extended his whole hearted support to Sachin Tendulkar by attending the wrap up party of the latter’s most awaited film Sachin, A Billion Dreams. Reports have it that, besides setting the dance floor on fire with his moves and grooves, Ranveer Singh also touched Sachin Tendulkar’s feet before leaving the party.

