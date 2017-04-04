Watch: Rani Mukerji begins shooting for Hichki

Earlier, reports were abuzz with the news of popular actress Rani Mukerji returning to the silver screen post motherhood. Fans of this Chopra bahu were thrilled to see the actress collaborating with hubby Aditya’s banner Yash Raj Films once again with a film titled Hichki.

Now the production house was more than happy to share the news about Hichki going on floors with Rani Mukerji in the lead on every social media platform. In fact, the official Twitter handle of YRF shared this video of the actress stating about the shoot commencing on a blackboard.

Rumours have it that Rani Mukerji plays the role of a teacher with a certain disability. While the actress had refused to reveal the details, she had stated that she would be returning as a strong protagonist. The actress had maintained that the film is about turning one’s weakness into strength but did not divulge anything about her character.

Directed by Siddharth P. Malhotra, Hichki is to be produced by filmmaker Maneesh Sharma.