Watch: Rakhi Sawant claims she wore the ‘Modi jacket’ after getting Amit Shah’s approval

Readers may recall that the ever-controversial and controversies’ favourite child Rakhi Sawant had created (read ‘stirred’) up yet another controversy a few months back when she wore a black dress which had our Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pictures printed on questionable areas. She had worn this controversial dress to a pre-Independence Day party in the US, which had been organised by the Federation of Indian Americans to celebrate the 70th anniversary of Indian Independence. Known for her impromptu answers, Rakhi Sawant had reasoned that it was her ‘love for Modi ji’ that had inspired the jacket. She also had added that since the Prime Minister had a right over his citizens, the citizens also had a right over the Prime Minister and that she was representing Prime Minister Narendra Modi in President Obama’s country.

Well, a new video has now surfaced which has the inimitable Rakhi Sawant and her reasoning behind wearing the dress. She said that, unlike in America, where many girls wear their country’s flag as two piece dress, she has not done anything of that sort. Rakhi Sawant not just confessed of being a ‘Modi lover’ and a ‘BJP lover’, she also went onto claim that she had sent the (controversial) dress to a handful of BJP members and even Amit Shah for their approval. And that she had worn the costume only after she got the approval to wear the same.