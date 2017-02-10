Watch: Priyanka Chopra talks about getting a nose job as a co-host on The View

Global star Priyanka Chopra has taken over the Hollywood by storm. On Thursday, the actress co-hosted American talk show The View which led by all women host. During the episode, one of the hosts Joy Behar talked how one of the Hollywood actress Debra Messing was stopped by a director in the middle of the shoot because her nose of ruining the shot.

Joy asked Priyanka Chopra whether she had faced any kind of the body shaming. She opened up about her struggles after winning Miss World and trying to enter Bollywood. Talking about an incident, she said, “Before I became an actress, I met a producer-director about the possibility of acting. I was a beauty pageant winner at that time, Miss World. And he said that everything was wrong about me. He said my nose was not proportionate, the shape of my body was not proportionate,”

That’s when one of the hosts Joy Behar interrupted saying, “Is that your original nose?” Priyanka Chopra instantly replied, “Yes, this is my original nose!”

Priyanka further said that the perception people have of women having to look a certain way needs to change. “There is such a false perception about what women should look like and what our bodies should look like. Especially when you are in the business, you put on a couple of pounds and people are like..body shaming you. It happens. Christmas happens to all of us. I am an Indian. I have Holi, I have Diwali, I have hundred holidays and my body fluctuates and I am fine with it, concluded Priyanka.

As for her work, Priyanka Chopra is currently starring in Quantico and is gearing up for her Hollywood release Baywatch which also stars Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron.