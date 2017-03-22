Watch: Priyanka Chopra shows off her goofy side in this boomerang video with Quantico cast

Priyanka Chopra is having the time of her life on the sets of her TV show, Quantico. Many would be aware of the fact that Priyanka shares a close bond with her cast mates and spends a lot of time with them even on their off days.

Earlier this week, Quantico returned for its spring premiere. We all know that Priyanka Chopra never disappoints with her quirky ways to promote her show. As the show premieres in India on Tuesdays, she made sure to inform her fans to watch the episode with a hilarious boomerang video. Showing off some robotic skills, Priyanka was joined by her co-stars Johanna Brady and Aunjanue Ellis. She captioned it, “Breaking it down with @thejohannabraddy and #AunjanueEllis ‘coz #Quantico is on tonight at 9 pm on Star World India! #QuanticoOnSW.”

Priyanka Chopra is seen in her full Alex Parrish get up. She is wearing a sequin shimmery top with black pants and brown leather jacket.

Besides Quantico, Priyanka Chopra is also gearing up for the release of her first Hollywood film Baywatch. It stars Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron. She plays the antagonist Victoria Leeds who will create trouble in the lives of lifegaurds. Directed by Seth Gordon, it is slated to release in May 2017.