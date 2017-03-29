Watch: Priyanka Chopra jams to Britney Spears’ ‘Oops! I Did Again’ during Baywatch promotions with Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron

Priyanka Chopra is literally the goofiest person when it comes to promoting her work. The actress is super excited to make her Hollywood movie debut in Baywatch which also stars Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Alexandra Daddario, Kelly Rohrbach and Jon Bass.

Priyanka Chopra joined the Baywatch cast for the first leg of promotions at the Cinemacon in Vegas earlier this week. The cast sure had a great time not just on stage but backstage as well. Priyanka shared some goofy group pictures and captioned it, “Being bad is so much more fun! #Baywatch cast at #cinemacon2017 #victorialeeds #BeBaywatch @therock @zacefron @alexannadaddario @kellyrohrbach @thejonbass.”

Priyanka surely was a having a great time rehearsing some lines with film’s lead actors Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron before going on stage. She captioned the pictures, “Always fun with these boys! #CinemaCon @baywatchmovie @therock @zacefron. Seriously!! No making fun of the bad guy!!”

The promotion did not stop these. Priyanka along with her co-stars Alexandra Daddario and Kelly Rohrbach jammed to Britney Spears’ classic track ‘Oops! I Did Again’.

One talk about the new trailer was Priyanka Chopra dropping some ‘F-bombs’. One of the twitter users talked about a brand new trailer for the movie saying, “New #Baywatch trailer includes a gun-toting & F-bomb dropping @priyankachopra. I’m into it. #CinemaCon2017.” To this, Priyanka replied, “Lol thx @laurencox.”

Priyanka Chopra brought her best style statement to Cinemacon 2017. She wore an asymmetrical black skirt with a hem on one side and thigh high from another side. She paired the skirt with a sleeveless black wraparound asymmetrical top. Keeping the dark lip trend, she kept her makeup simple with some beach waves.

Directed by Seth Gordon, Baywatch is slated to release on May 26, 2017, in the US.