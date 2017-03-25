Watch: Parineeti Chopra & Varun Dhawan at their playful best during ‘HT Most Stylish Awards’

Whenever one speaks of cool chemistry between the Gen-Next stars, the name that always springs up is that of the impeccable duo of Varun Dhawan and Parineeti Chopra. Even in the latest season of ‘Koffee With Karan’, when Karan Johar asked Parineeti Chopra about Varun Dhawan, the fun that she had at Varun’s expense was something that had to be seen to be believed.

Well, the fun continued in the form of the immaculate camaraderie between Varun Dhawan and Parineeti Chopra during the recently held ‘HT Most Stylish Awards’. The adjoining video clip has the two of them having the time of their lives before the cameras. The ever jovial Parineeti jokingly stated that Varun sends her clothes and that she wears whatever he tells her to wear. And Varun Dhawan was at his best when he started questioning a reporter as to ‘why was he feeling sad’! On the social media, Yash Raj Films Talent tweeted the adjoining clip which has Varun Dhawan and Parineeti Chopra at their jovial best, with the caption “#HTMostStylish @parineetichopra & @varundvn on the red carpet this evening! Always have some great banter!”

Readers may recall that, even though Varun Dhawan and Parineeti Chopra have never been seen in a full-fledged Bollywood film, they did come together for a special number in Dishoom tilted ‘Jaaneman Aah’. Besides the track, the sizzling chemistry between Varun Dhawan and Parineeti Chopra acted as one of the driving forces for the film’s success.