Watch: Parineeti Chopra gets goofy on the sets of Golmaal Again

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • 0

Parineeti Chopra gets goofy on the sets of Golmaal Again

By now, all of you must be aware of the fact that the hit filmmaker Rohit Shetty is now all set to enthral everyone with the fourth instalment of the superhit franchise Golmaal. This time round, the film will also see Parineeti Chopra joining the fun gang.

Speaking of the sensational Parineeti Chopra, we came across an extremely cute video that the film’s production company shared on social media. They captioned the same as “Goofy on the #GolMaalAgain set! Such a doll ???? @parineetichopra”. One has to say that Parineeti Chopra, besides looking extremely cute in the goofy video, has everyone asking for more!

Besides Parineeti Chopra, the fourth instalment of Golmaal will also see the addition of Tabu, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Prakash Raj. The film is scheduled for a Diwali 2017 release.


