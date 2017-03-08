Watch: Kriti Sanon is done talking about International Women’s Day

People around the world are celebrating International Women’s Day today with full zeal and enthusiasm. Bollywood superstars like Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan have even shared empowering messages for women around the world. But, Kriti Sanon is done talking about the day and does not feel any special about this day.

Kriti Sanon shared a powerful message through a video where she talks about women who are still subjected to the same kind of discrimination in the society. Holding placards, Kriti Sanon talks about girl power and gender equality but she mentioned how things in the department of dressing and women safety are still a bigger concern in the country. She captioned the video, “Here we go again..! #HappyWhatever @ms.takenfashion.”

On the professional front, Kriti Sanon will be next seen in Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Raabta which is directed by Dinesh Vijan. She will also feature in Ashwini Iyer Tiwari’s Bareilly Ki Barfi alongside Ayushmann Khurrana and Rajkummar Rao.