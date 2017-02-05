WATCH: Katrina Kaif turns hairdresser for Anurag Basu

Though the film has been delayed for the past couple of years, Anurag Basu is more than happy to finally have an apt release date for Jagga Jasoos that is slated to hit the theatres this year. The film’s trailer released recently and the actors are soon said to kick start the promotions. But before the team gets into serious work mode, we got a glimpse of the on the sets fun and Anurag Basu took to social media to share it.

Here’s a glimpse of Katrina Kaif giving a haircut to her director Anurag Basu on the sets of Jagga Jasoos. In fact, we hear that there is an interesting story behind it. It seems that Anurag, who is known for his crazy pranks, in his mischievous mode decided to give haircuts to some of his assistants. In order to take a revenge of sorts, the assistants, who are otherwise scared of Anurag, apparently ganged up with the leading pair of the film, Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif who agreed for the prank.

In one of those days, Anurag was forcibly tied to a chair, as Katrina took a trimmer and chopped off his locks. But it is being said that since they aren’t professional hairstylists, the haircut went a little haywire and is currently looking a tad bit odd. However, Anurag as of now has no other option but to live with it until his hair grows. That’s when he can style it again. Talking about the moment on his Twitter handle, Anurag shared a video with a caption that read, “Katrina!! The only thing that will save that haircut now is an invisibility cloak…”

Jagga Jasoos, which has been shot in varied locations in India and abroad, is slated to release on April 7.