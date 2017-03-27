Watch: Karan Johar confesses that he is DEFINITELY guilty of nepotism

Ever since the time the feisty Kangna Ranaut came a guest in ‘Koffee With Karan’, the episode has become the talking point for everyone. For those who missed it, it was the very episode wherein Kangna Ranaut minced no words while ‘accusing’ Karan Johar of nepotism and also termed him as the ‘flag bearer of nepotism in Bollywood and movie mafia’. Even though Karan Johar took it sportingly in his show, a few days later, he snapped back at her at a public forum by stating that if she had been terrorised by the bad world of the industry, he asked her to leave it.

We came across an old video of Karan Johar, wherein he is accepting nepotism, without battling an eyelid. The said show was Anupama Chopra’s ‘The Front Row’, wherein Karan Johar was the guest alongwith Deepika Padukone and Tisca Chopra. The show saw Karan Johar speaking about the probable reasons of casting Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan (in his film Student Of The Year). In the same breath, Karan Johar added that, if casting the children of already established names was nepotism, then, he was definitely guilty of nepotism.