Watch: Kangna Ranaut learns horse riding for Rani Laxmibai in Manikarnika- The Queen of Jhansi

Kangna Ranaut is one such actress who gives everything to get into the skin of the character. After playing a showgirl in Rangoon, the actress is now all set to take on the character of Rani Laxmibai.

In her next film Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi, Kangna Ranaut will be seen in the historical role. As the project is finally in the pre-production stage, she has started prep for her part. In a video that has surfaced, we see her learning horse riding while preparing to play the historical character with her trainer Suresh Taporia at Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi race course.. As Rani Laxmibai shared a special bond with her horse Badal, Kangna is making sure to take on the role with much poise and confidence.

Queen of Jhansi was born as Manikarnika. In the year 1842, she was given new name Lakshmibai after she got married to King of Jhansi, Gangadhar Rao Newalkar. She, then, went on to become one of the great leaders of her time during the Revolt of 1857.

The film Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi has been written by KV Vijayendra Prasad who is the father of Bahubali franchise filmmaker SS Rajamouli.

As far as work is concerned, Kangna Ranaut will be seen in Hansal Mehta’s Simran later this year.