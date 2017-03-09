WATCH: Kalki Koechlin plays an actress whose sex scene goes viral in Naked

Even though Kalki Koechlin may not have made it to the list of mainstream heroines in the arena of the commercial films, that just has not stopped her from making a name for herself as an actor par excellence. Even though her films (a handful of them notwithstanding) may not have set the Box-Office on fire, but, she has definitely earned everyone’s adulations and praises for her roles.

Recently, she has starred in a short film called Naked, a film that focuses on the invasion of privacy on the by-now-omnipresent social media. The film sees Kalki Koechlin play the role of a fearless and bold actress named Sandy, who, one day wakes up only to realise that a bold scene from her upcoming film had got ‘leaked’ and have gone viral. Post that, she is faced with some unsavoury questions from a reporter as a part of an interview.

The film Naked deals with the issue of cybercrime and also the invasion of privacy online. Aptly tag lined as “We are all naked on the bare stage of social media”, Naked stars Kalki Koechlin with Ritabhari Chakraborty. While Rakesh Kumar has directed the film, it has been produced by the NGO named ‘Scud’, which is being headed by Ritabhari’s mother Satarupa Sanyal.