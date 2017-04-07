Watch: Jacqueline Fernandez’s sexy pole workout will inspire you

Jacqueline Fernandez is a flawless beauty and an absolute stunner. The actress not only has good looks but she makes sure to follow a healthy life. Jacqueline Fernandez follows strict healthy diet along with different work regimes.

As people worldwide are celebrating World Health Day, Jacqueline Fernandez shared a special video to inspire people to get healthy. She shared a video of herself working out on a pole and it’s insane. She wrote, “Happy #worldhealthday Health is not about your size or your weight, it’s about how strong you feel mentally, it’s about how much energy you give your day everyday and it’s about how confident you feel with your skill whatever it may be.. don’t try to be what the world wants you to be, be you and the world will adjust.. this world health day, take a stand for yourself #healthwarrior thank you @lanaroxy for the class today!!”

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez will soon be seen in Reload along with Sidharth Malhotra. She is currently shooting for Dharma Productions’ Drive starring Sushant Singh Rajput. She will also be seen in David Dhawan’s Judwaa 2 starring Varun Dhawan and Taapsee Pannu.