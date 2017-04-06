Watch: Jacqueline Fernandez goes crazy trying to covert her team to healthy snacking

Jacqueline Fernandez has been keeping busy with her jammed shooting schedule. Amidst work, Jacqueline makes sure to take some time off from her schedule for workouts to stay fit and healthy. The actress also has a strict healthy diet and follows it religiously.

On Thursday, Jacqueline Fernandez shared a video from her vanity van while she got ready for her shot. As she is a big foodie and loves to have a snack in between shots, she opts for healthier food. She was having yogurt while he team ate junk food. In her crazy attempt to convert them to start eating healthy, she takes away all the junk food available around them and gives them yogurt to eat. She captioned the video, “Trying to convert my team to healthy snacking and killing those 5pm hunger pangs with some yummy @epigamiayogurt snack packs. @vardannayak @pinka25 I’m watching you. #epigamiatime.”

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez will soon be seen in Reload along with Sidharth Malhotra. She is currently shooting for Dharma Productions’ Drive starring Sushant Singh Rajput. She will also be seen in David Dhawan’s Judwaa 2 starring Varun Dhawan and Taapsee Pannu.