Watch: Imtiaz Ali, Kabir Khan and Zoya Akhtar in the ‘Director’s Special’ episode of Koffee With Karan 5

The current season of ‘Koffee With Karan’ has seen many celebrities coming together for the first time to ‘grace the koffee couch’. After having ‘been there done that’ with the film stars, the upcoming episode will see the trio of impeccable filmmakers in the form of Zoya Akhtar, Imtiaz Ali and Kabir Khan, who will be the celebrity guests on the show. Aptly titled as ‘The Director’s Special’, the episode will not only see the trio baring their hearts and minds on many aspects of filmmaking, but also revealing the good, bad and ugly in Bollywood.

Zoya Akhtar admitted on the show that she was once termed as the ‘Queen of Rejection’ because a number of big stars had rejected her movies. On the other hand, Kabir Khan spoke about how his ‘documentary filmmaker’ label had hampered his search for a producer.

Best known for his unique antics, this episode too, saw Karan Johar putting his celebrated guests under the pressure of answering the meaning of some popular Urdu words. Despite being the daughter of the legendary Javed Akhtar (who is hailed for his impeccable knowledge in Urdu), Zoya Akhtar failed miserably in the Urdu quiz. If that wasn’t enough, Zoya Akhtar gave company to Imtiaz Ali and Kabir Khan in not knowing the answer to the question of naming three Shah Rukh Khan movies where his character was called ‘Rahul’.

All in all, the episode seems to be an extremely interesting and also an insightful one to watch out for.