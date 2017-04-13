Watch: Hrithik Roshan’s video will inspire you and teach you lessons of life

Even amidst other work commitments, Hrithik Roshan is focusing on his own brand HRX and has decided to take this step for his brand. The actor wants to send out a message to inspire people to work hard to achieve their dreams and hence decided to share a video on the same.

Hrithik Roshan has shot for a special motivational video for his own fitness company, HRX that is releasing today. The video is about moments when our limits as human beings are tested and we are on the verge of giving up.

The philosophy behind the video is that there is no such thing as overnight success and that the journey to big transformations begins from small steps. To take that first step and then on take more, sets the precedent for all that follows. It inspires and empowers you in taking steps, no matter how small, to become the best version of yourself.

In order to send his message across, Hrithik Roshan also took to social media to promote his #KeepGoing campaign wherein he shared pictures of the same as well as a video. Posting the video on his Instagram, Hrithik added, “The path to success is filled with barricades, dead ends and locked gates. How do you #KeepGoing?”

Post Kaabil‘s success, where Hrithik Roshan was hugely applauded for his performance as visually impaired guy, Rohan Bhatnagar, the superstar is now devoting a lot of time to his initiative which he is extremely passionate about. The actor is also said to have signed a Kabir Khan film and will be gearing up to take ahead his superhero franchise Krrish.