Watch: Here’s what Tiger Shroff does as a warm up for Munna Michael

By now we all know that Tiger Shroff who made his debut in 2014 with the action flick Heropanti will next be seen in the dance film Munna Michael. Well, after seeing the young actor’s action avatar with glimpses of his dancing skills time and again on screen, the audience can’t wait to watch an all-out film that features his dance moves.

Though the wait for the film still persists, Tiger Shroff has been giving us and the audiences sneak peeks of what to expect from his next venture. Continuing with the same, Tiger once again took to the social media platform Instagram sharing a warm up video of him gearing up for the shoot. Posting the video he added, “#MunnaMichael warmed up for the day #makeeverystepcount #onlocation”. Visible in the video are Tiger Shroff’s obvious martial arts skills and his dexterity to pull off multiple cartwheels in quick succession.

Back on the film front, Munna Michael that will see Tiger Shroff sharing screen space with Nidhi Agerwal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui is being directed by Sabbir Khan. The film is slated to hit screens on July 7 this year.