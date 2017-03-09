Watch: This doctored video of Karan Johar giving it back to Kangna Ranaut will make your day

The battle between Karan Johar and Kangna Ranaut seems far from over. Both of them have been at each other’s throats and have dissed each other publicly. Readers may recall that Kangna Ranaut made an appearance on Karan Johar’s talk show Koffee with Karan during Rangoon promotions. During the episode, the actress addressed Karan as the flag-bearer of neoptism and movie mafia.

While Karan Johar did not say much in the episode, he recently lashed out on Kangna Ranaut by asking her to stop using the ‘woman card’ and ‘victim card’ every now and then. He had also said that she was confused about the word neoptism and if she was so terrified by Bollywood and the big bad world of the industry, she should just leave it. Well, Kangna Ranaut is not someone who listens to a harsh attack and not give a response. She hit right back saying she played the badass card and self made independent woman card.

In this battle of sexes, people can’t seem to stop themselves from trolling these two celebrities. In the midst of all this, a doctored video has gone viral on social media in which Karan Johar is hitting back at Kangna Ranaut by calling himself the queen. The video used is Karan’s controversial apology video before the release of last directorial, Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. The caption on the video reads, “Karan has a Konfession for Kangna and it isn’t pretty! Watch him reveal his true feelings about nepotism and recreational card games in this exclusive tell-all video! #KJoKonfesses #KanganaKries.” In the video, Karan is calling out Kangna for using his platform to diss him and then expecting that he would not say anything. The video is quite hilarious.

Check out the video: