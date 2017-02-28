Watch: Disha Patani shows off her dance moves on Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape of You’

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • 0

Disha Patani shows off her dance moves on Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape of You’

Disha Patani made her Bollywood debut in M. S Dhoni– The Untold Story and showcased her acting chops. But, the fans who follow her social media know that the newbie also has some killer dance moves to showcase in Bollywood.

Every now and then, Disha likes to share some dance routine she has been learning. Previously, she has shared dance routine videos with her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff. Currently, internet is going gaga over British singer Ed Sheeran’s latest track ‘Shape of You’. Joining the bandwagon, Disha also shared a dance routine with her trainer and showcased some of her moves. She shared a video a caption that read, “Finally grooving to my new favourite track❤️❤️ with @hvardhankhemka choreography #kylehangami#shapeofyou @themiddlebeatdancecompany trying a different style.”

On the work front, Disha Patani was recently seen in Kung Fu Yoga alongside Jackie Chan and Sonu Sood. She is currently going through scripts to pick her next project.

Tags : , , ,

You might also like

Sara Ali Khan

CONFIRMED: Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara…

Amitabh Bachchan to endorse Lloyd Electric

Amitabh Bachchan to endorse Lloyd Electric?

Sara Ali Khan replaces Disha Patani in sequel of Student Of The Year news

Sara Ali Khan replaces Disha Patani in sequel of…

Disha Patani becomes the face of Reliance Digital, shoots for ad with Punit Malhotra

Disha Patani becomes the face of Reliance…

Shaina-NC-to-Zaira-Wasim

“India & the government is with you” says…

Special screening of Dangal for all-daughter families in Haryana's Karnal district

Special screening of Dangal for all-daughter…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification