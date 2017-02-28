Watch: Disha Patani shows off her dance moves on Ed Sheeran’s ‘Shape of You’

Disha Patani made her Bollywood debut in M. S Dhoni– The Untold Story and showcased her acting chops. But, the fans who follow her social media know that the newbie also has some killer dance moves to showcase in Bollywood.

Every now and then, Disha likes to share some dance routine she has been learning. Previously, she has shared dance routine videos with her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff. Currently, internet is going gaga over British singer Ed Sheeran’s latest track ‘Shape of You’. Joining the bandwagon, Disha also shared a dance routine with her trainer and showcased some of her moves. She shared a video a caption that read, “Finally grooving to my new favourite track❤️❤️ with @hvardhankhemka choreography #kylehangami#shapeofyou @themiddlebeatdancecompany trying a different style.”

On the work front, Disha Patani was recently seen in Kung Fu Yoga alongside Jackie Chan and Sonu Sood. She is currently going through scripts to pick her next project.