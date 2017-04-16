Watch: Deleted scene of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani where Ranbir Kapoor indulges in bathroom romance with Deepika’s mother!

It is no rocket science to say that the handsome Ranbir Kapoor and the beautiful Deepika Padukone make an extremely remarkable on screen couple. Their onscreen chemistry is something that just cannot be explained in words. Testimony to the same can be seen in films like Bachna Ae Haseeno, Tamasha and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

Speaking of Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, the film turned out to be a goldmine at the Box-Office for everyone associated with the film. Even though every scene in the film demanded a repeat value, there were a handful of scenes which did not make it to the final cut. One such scene happens to be that of Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘interaction’ with Deepika’s mother, who is busy taking bath in the bathroom. Ranbir Kapoor, who assumes that it is Deepika who is taking bath, starts flirting with her! The loverboy’s flirting comes to a sudden standstill when he comes face to face with Deepika Padukone’s mother when she steps out of the bathroom!

Besides Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani also starred Aditya Roy Kapur and Kalki Koechlin. The film was directed by Ayan Mukerji.