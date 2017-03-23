Watch: The Dangal girls go bungee jumping

Ever since the time the Nitesh Tiwari directed Dangal got released, besides being a gigantic blockbuster, it has made overnight stars out of the two girls viz., Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra. For the still uninitiated, these two girls are the very names who played the roles of Geeta Phogat and Babita Kumari respectively.

After having got dizzying success from Dangal, recently, these two girls went onto dizzying heights, quite literally! Both, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra had recently participated in a bungee jumping sport from India’s highest ‘Bungy Tower’. Sharing her excitement, Fatima Sana Shaikh tweeted, “Wow! Look at her! Ready 2 take the jump frm the highest bunjee platform in india! Full power!”

On the other hand, Sanya Malhotra, who had taken the 50K jump challenge from India’s highest bungee tower, also tweeted, “Honoured to be the 50,000th Bungee Jumper! We have truly arrived at an extreme adventure sports destination.@jumpinheights @fattysanashaikh”.