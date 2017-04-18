WATCH: Dance, skating – Know all about the fun shoot of Varun Dhawan and Taapsee Pannu’s Judwaa 2 in London

Just a few days ago we had reported that the leading actors of Judwaa 2 along with the rest of the team flew to London to shoot a major schedule of the film. Besides other popular locations in the England capital, we hear one of the most important amongst them is London University.

Recently, the team of the film which included Varun Dhawan, his leading lady Taapsee Pannu and producer Sajid Nadiadwala were spotted chilling in the sun on the sets of the film. Reportedly, amidst some college scenes, London University will also be a part of a song sequence. The film, though will bear resemblance to its original, it is said to be modified as per contemporary times. Earlier we had reported that the makers are planning to retain some of the original chartbusters from the film which includes ‘Oonchi Hai Building’ and it has been learnt that the said song will be shot in the university.

Choreographed by Bosco, the original song featured Salman Khan and Karisma Kapoor. It is being said that whilst shooting the sequence, some students from the university drop by to shake a leg with the stars.

On the other hand, the actors are also simultaneously prepping along with shooting for the film. For a particular scene, the leading stars were asked to learn skating and recently Taapsee Pannu shared a video of her doing the same. She posted it on Instagram saying, “Shit that movies do to us #Skateboarding #thisisfun #judwaa2.”

While Varun Dhawan plays a dual role, his other leading lady is Jacqueline Fernandez. Directed by David Dhawan, Judwaa 2 is slated to release on September 29.