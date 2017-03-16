Watch: Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar have a crazy late night shoot in Delhi for Shubh Mangal Saavdhan

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
We had reported earlier that the Dum Laga Ke Haisha couple Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar will be reuniting for their second film together, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan. The film started rolling a few days in Delhi.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar have been enjoying their time on the sets of the film. Last night, they were shooting on the busy streets of Delhi. Ayushmann gave a glimpse of their crazy shoot while they were enjoying the car ride through the sunroof. He captioned the video, “Last night we were shooting on the roads in delhi. The last leg of good weather. So much fun with @psbhumi and the crew of #shubhmangalsaavdhan????.”

Shubh Mangal Saavdhan marks the directorial debut of South actor-director RS Prasanna. It is a remake of Tamil comedy Kalyana Samayal Saadham. Besides this, Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen in Meri Pyaari Bindu and Bareilly Ki Barfi this year. On the other hand, Bhumi Pednekar will be seen in Toilet – Ek Prem Katha opposite Akshay Kumar.

