Watch: Anushka Sharma stops Phillauri’s media interaction to answer a journalist’s phone call

After producing the hard hitting NH10, the beautiful actress Anushka Sharma is now all set with her next production Phillauri, which is now heading for a release. Recently, Anushka Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh were on the dais during the media interaction which took place for Phillauri. As a practice, journalists generally keep their mobile phones nearby the dais in order to record the interaction with the stars.

While the question-answer session was in progress, suddenly one of the journalist’s phone rang, thus bringing the proceedings to a temporary halt. Wasting no time, Anushka Sharma saw the caller’s name on the phone and called out ‘Mumma calling’. She, not only received the phone call, but also spoke extremely politely with the journalist’s mother (who was at the other end). Anushka Sharma explained the situation to the journalist’s mother by saying “Hi aunty, she (your daughter) is in an interview right now, she will call you later. I am Anushka. She’s taking my interview”. Needless to say that, this instant and unexpected action from Anushka Sharma resulted in not only chuckles of laughter, but also respect for the lady who knows the importance of a mother’s (concerned) phone call.

Speaking about Phillauri, the film stars Anushka Sharma, Diljit Dosanjh, Suraj Sharma and Mehreen Pirzada in the lead roles. This Anshai Lal directed film is heading to release on March 24 this year.