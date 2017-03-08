Watch: Anupam Kher celebrates his birthday with his mother

Yesterday was the birthday of the phenomenal actor Anupam Kher. Readers may recall that we had reported about the team of Naam Shabana celebrating a pre-birthday bash for Anupam Kher, whose happiness knew no bounds.

Like every year, this year too, Anupam Kher spent his birthday day with the children of ‘Dilkhush’, the school for special children. Despite his busy schedule, Anupam Kher does make time out to visit ‘Dilkhush’ school every year on his birthday. Before his visit to the school, Anupam Kher spent his time with his dearest mother Dulari Kher, who after ‘scolding’ him for being late, kissed him on his forehead and fed him with the tasty ‘yellow rice ‘ in the traditional Kashmiri way. An elated Anupam Kher said that “Mom is always first” and that this was one of the best happy birthdays of his life.

On the professional front, Anupam Kher will be seen in Shivam Nair’s Naam Shabana, which stars Taapsee Pannu, Akshay Kumar and Manoj Bajpayee in the lead roles. Besides this, Anupam Kher will also be seen in Hotel Mumbai, an upcoming American-Australian thriller film that is directed by Anthony Maras.