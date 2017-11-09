Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 09.11.2017 | 9:57 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Ittefaq Tiger Zinda Hai Golmaal Again Julie 2 Padmavati Qarib Qarib Singlle
follow us on

WATCH: Alia Bhatt’s workout regime will motivate you to hit the gym!

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

WATCH Alia Bhatt's workout regime will motivate you to hit the gym!

Celebrities always try to keep in shape and stay healthy. Their workout routine changes according to their schedule. They perform different physical workout routines as some opt for Pilates, aerial yoga, some perform yoga and some work it out at the gym.

It is a known fact that Alia Bhatt happens to be a fitness enthusiast. On Wednesday morning, Alia Bhatt hit the gym and was seen sweating it out. Holding a ball in the hand, Alia was seen doing squats and core workout. Sharing the video on her Instagram story, Alia simply wrote, “#WorkoutMornings.”

On the work front, Alia Bhatt recently wrapped up Raazi which is being helmed by Meghna Gulzar. The film stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead and is set to release on May 11, 2018. Besides this, Alia has two projects- Gully Boy with Zoya Akhtar starring alongside Ranveer Singh and Brahmastra with Ayan Mukerji starring Ranbir Kapoor.

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

You might also like

">

Check out: Alia Bhatt reunites with Dear…

">

HOT! Katrina Kaif gives us fitness goals as…

">

#10YearsOfOmShantiOm: Revisiting the EPIC Om…

">

WOW! Ek Tha Tiger director Kabir Khan says…

">

WOAH! Ranveer Singh was spotted in his new…

">

Check out: Alia Bhatt takes mom Soni Razdan…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification