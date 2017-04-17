Watch: Alia Bhatt and Shilpa Shetty’s Easter sweets binge session

Even though the svelte Shilpa Shetty may not be seen in films of late, that has not stopped her from being the ageless diva and the stunner that she is. Shilpa Shetty, who is extremely cautious and careful about what she eats, chose to make an exception yesterday.

Since yesterday was Easter, Shilpa Shetty chose to keep aside her rules and regulations for a day and chose to binge on the festival’s yummy goodies. And ‘partnering’ her on this binge was none other than the ever effervescent Alia Bhatt. While she wished all her fans a very ‘Happy Easter’, the bubbly Alia Bhatt relished the lip-smacking food offered by the curvaceous Shilpa Shetty Kundra. She posted the same on the social media with the caption, “My Sunday binge is always sweet but today’s jus got sweeter with the sweetest @aliaabhatt (who thankfully eats!) Bumped into her and we couldn’t resist doing the “Sunday Binge” together ????????##swasthrahomastraho #theshilpashettychannel #healthiswealth #happiness #iifavotingweekend #ᴇᴀsᴛᴇʀsᴜɴᴅᴀʏ”.

On the films’ front, Alia Bhatt will be soon seen in Gully Boy with Ranveer Singh and Dragon with Ranbir Kapoor.