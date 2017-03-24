Watch: Akshay Kumar asks everyone to say no to open defecation

Superstar Akshay Kumar, who is known for his punctuality and fitness, has always been vocal about the issues he believes in. He is one of those few actors who use their celebrity status to do something for the society. This time round, he posted a video wherein he is seen supporting the cause of ‘Clean India’ campaign.

In the latest video, he urges everyone to donate a certain amount towards the construction of lavatories, in order to make our country free from open defecation. He also added that, there could be people who may find this (video) a bit gross but he said that one has to address the issue. He captioned the post as “Time hai apni #SochAurShauch dono badalne ka. Dekhiye, sochiye aur apne vichar bataiye”.

Through the video, he said that there could be some people who may just accuse him of using this as a platform as an opportunity to promote his upcoming movie Toilet-Ek Prem Katha. To such people, he said that he was making the film so that the topic gets widely publicized. He also stated that he does not care about what people think. He also highlighted the condition of half of today’s Indian population (especially females) who face sanitation problems purely because they don’t have proper toilets built at their homes. And even the 10 lakh toilets which the government constructed are being used as store rooms.

Towards the end, he addressed those people who have toilets but do not flush. To such people, Akshay Kumar asked them to admonish themselves and put a note behind the door that reminds them to maintain a certain sense of hygiene.

On the work front, Akshay Kumar will be soon seen in Naam Shabana, Toilet-Ek Prem Katha, Gold, PadMan and he has also been signed for Mogul and Divya Khosla Kumar’s directorial.