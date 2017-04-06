Watch: Aamir Khan promotes this show in full Marathi style and it’s awesome!

Aamir Khan is known to get into the skin of a character and continues to follow it to perfection. In fact, recently we heard that the actor is undergoing Marathi lessons for a film. While we still await a full-fledged debut of Aamir Khan in the regional space, the actor however was seen promoting a Marathi show.

Aamir Khan has gone a step ahead and started with the promotions of a new show ‘Toofan Alaya’. The trailer of the same has created waves online after the actor posted it on social media and was seen speaking in fluent Marathi in the promo. He gave us a sneak peek into the show that is about water conservation on Twitter saying, “Hey guys, doing something major on all the Marathi channels. Check it out.” While we are yet to receive the details of the same, we believe that the show will be a competition between three teams.

Introducing his co-host Jitendra Joshi, the actor further gave us a glimpse of the three teams which includes Bharat Ganeshpure and Anita Date in Vidarbha Yoddha, Girish Kulkarni and Prateeksha Lonkar in Marathwada and Sunil Barve and Sai Tamhankar in Paschim Maharashtra Mavale. The show goes on air from April 8.

The show is related to a subject that is extremely close to Aamir Khan’s heart since it is about water conservation. The actor and his wife Kiran Rao even started the Paani Foundation that fights against water problems in the interiors of Maharashtra.

On the film front, audiences are eagerly awaiting the special appearance of Aamir Khan in the hatke film Secret Superstar that features his Dangal onscreen daughter Zaira Wasim in the lead role. Besides it, the actor has also been signed for YRF’s Thugs of Hindostan opposite megastar Amitabh Bachchan.