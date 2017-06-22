I want to work with Katrina Kaif in a LOT of films – Ranbir Kapoor" />

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif are busy promoting their eagerly anticipated film Jagga Jasoos and they’re being judged with a hyper active microscope. Everything that they say or do is being ‘decoded’ by the gossip hungry media. Ranbir Kapoor in a Bollywood Hungama exclusive with Faridoon Shahryar spoke at length about Katrina. Why he thinks Jagga Jasoos is her best work, how he’d love to work with her and how she egged him on to deliver better performances.

You said at the promo launch that this is the best performance of Katrina Kaif. Why do you say that?

You’ve never seen Katrina like this, it is such an endearing character, whenever she is on screen you will smile because of the things that are happening around her, the kind of energy she brought to the film. Like I found it very endearing, I have never seen her like this before so I am waiting for the audience’s reaction to her performance.

One thing you discovered about Katrina on Jagga Jasoos you never knew before?

You know I always believe that acting is about partnership. You know you are usually acting with somebody and I think the dynamics that Katrina and me have on set and the kind of movies that we have done, it’s like a game of ‘catch’, you know I throw her something, she catches and I throw something, she catches and I have realized that Katrina has always allowed me to shine. You know there are many actors that you work with who are probably very selfish; they want to like come out. But I think Katrina has that amazing, graceful quality where she wants you to shine and I am really grateful towards it. The other two films we did together Rajneeti and Ajab Prem Ki Gajab Kahani, it was a similar process, she wanted me to get better, she wanted me to come out as a good hero so that people love me. And I think that in Jagga Jasoos, she has supported me in the same way

One thing you love about Katrina Kaif?

There is not one thing that I love about her but if I had to pick one thing it would probably be her positivity, her positive attitude, you know towards her work. You know with this film also there are many times that you doubt, but she give you that energy that stand by your work.

There is all this speculation, whether you guys will work together or not, sometimes it is said in jest but jis tareeke se present kiya jaata hai it seems very serious.

I said Yeh kya hai yaar? Will you not work with me? I think people just grabbed something from the Facebook chat that we had done. Like I said yaar, Katrina and my creative partnership is something I don’t want to lose out on. I want to work with her in a lot of films.