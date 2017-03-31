Want to lose weight? This is how Ranbir Kapoor lost those extra pounds he had gained for Dutt biopic

Readers are aware that Ranbir Kapoor underwent a lot of preparations to get into the shoes of Sanjay Dutt for Rajkumar Hirani’s ambitious biopic on the actor. But the prep hasn’t been only about understanding Sanjay Dutt’s emotional side but also undergoing extensive physical changes that includes putting on and reducing weight for the film.

Ranbir Kapoor will showcase the life of Sanjay Dutt starting from his younger days, his debut in Bollywood film Rocky to serving imprisonment. Considering that it spans over two decades of Dutt’s life, Ranbir will also undergo physical changes. After putting on weight to showcase one part of Sanjay Dutt’s life, now the actor is in a bid to lose all the extra pounds he put on for the role.

For the same, Ranbir Kapoor has opted for a six step strategy and we at Bollywood Hungama decided to compile his workout regime for you. While his trainer refused to opt for a crash diet, a healthy lifestyle, well-planned meal chart and exercise schedule forms Ranbir’s new strategy to lose weight that he had gained for the Sanjay Dutt biopic.