Want to lose weight? This is how Ranbir Kapoor lost those extra pounds he had gained for Dutt biopic

ByBollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • Comments

Vector infographic template with 3D paper label, integrated circles. Business concept with options. For content, diagram, flowchart, steps, parts, timeline infographics, workflow layout, chart

Readers are aware that Ranbir Kapoor underwent a lot of preparations to get into the shoes of Sanjay Dutt for Rajkumar Hirani’s ambitious biopic on the actor. But the prep hasn’t been only about understanding Sanjay Dutt’s emotional side but also undergoing extensive physical changes that includes putting on and reducing weight for the film.

Ranbir Kapoor will showcase the life of Sanjay Dutt starting from his younger days, his debut in Bollywood film Rocky to serving imprisonment. Considering that it spans over two decades of Dutt’s life, Ranbir will also undergo physical changes. After putting on weight to showcase one part of Sanjay Dutt’s life, now the actor is in a bid to lose all the extra pounds he put on for the role.

For the same, Ranbir Kapoor has opted for a six step strategy and we at Bollywood Hungama decided to compile his workout regime for you. While his trainer refused to opt for a crash diet, a healthy lifestyle, well-planned meal chart and exercise schedule forms Ranbir’s new strategy to lose weight that he had gained for the Sanjay Dutt biopic.

Tags : , , , , , , ,

You might also like

WOW! Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor visit Karan Johar’s babies

WOW! Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor visit Karan…

SCOOP Shah Rukh Khan

SCOOP: Shah Rukh Khan – Ranbir Kapoor to…

Aditya Chopra woos Ranbir Kapoor for his next

Aditya Chopra woos Ranbir Kapoor for his next

Here’s the problem Anushka Sharma faced with Diljit Dosanjh during Phillauri making news

Here’s the problem Anushka Sharma faced with…

Ranbir Kapoor to carry six different looks in Dutt Biopic

Ranbir Kapoor to carry six different looks in…

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt starrer Dragon postponed

Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt starrer Dragon…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • 5000 characters remaining

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5
Back to Reviews
New notification