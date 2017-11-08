“If I wake up as Salman Khan, I’ll give out my decision if I want to get married or not” – Zareen Khan

Zareen Khan never aspired to be an actor. Recently, she opened up that she was working in the field of management and prior to that, she had worked in a call centre to support her family. She happened to be on the sets of Subhash Ghai’s Yuvvraaj which starred Salman Khan. The superstar took a liking to her and she was called to audition for the period drama Veer, whose shoot was about to start then. By a stroke of luck, Zareen Khan landed the coveted role. She became Salman Khan’s favourite girl at that point and she was then seen in a special appearance in the song ‘Character Dheela’ in the 2011 comic caper Ready.

As she gets ready for the release of her erotic flick Aksar 2, Zareen Khan got into a candid mode. In an exclusive interview to Bollywood Hungama, Zareen Khan indulged in a rapid fire session and made some great comments about Salman Khan and his impending marriage. She was asked what she’d do if she wakes up as Salman. To which Zareen Khan replied, “Firstly I am such a big fan of his. So, I guess if I do wake up as Salman Khan, I will be really very happy. And, yes if one day I do wake up as Salman Khan, I will finally give out my decision if I want to get married or not!”

Aksar 2 features Gautam Rode, Lillete Dubey and Mohit Madaan. It is directed by Ananath Narayan Mahadevan and releases on November 17.